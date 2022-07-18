Facebook
‘Multiple systemic failures’ in Uvalde
‘Multiple systemic failures’ in Uvalde

Today on “Post Reports,” the most comprehensive report to date on the Uvalde school shooting blames multiple “systemic failures” of law enforcement on the scene.

Monday, July 18, 2022
‘Multiple systemic failures’ in Uvalde
An image from a video released by a Texas House committee shows law enforcement inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., during the attack that killed 21 people in May. (Uvalde Consolidated School District/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

On Sunday, a special committee from the Texas House of Representatives released the most exhaustive report yet on the May 24 mass shooting inside a Uvalde, Tex., elementary school. 


The mass shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead. The report spread blame on every law enforcement agency responding to the attack, faulting local police for mistakes and more experienced agencies for failing to take charge. 


Surveillance video was also released along with the report that showed the gunman entering the school. The video also shows law enforcement outside of the hallway where the shooter is; they appear to be waiting in the hallway for more than an hour. 


Texas correspondent Arelis Hernandez has been following the story and explains how the report found “systemic failures and egregious poor decision making” by the nearly 400 members of law enforcement on the scene and why agencies across the board are to blame.


