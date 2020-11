New president, same pandemic

President-elect Joe Biden prepares a transition to the White House — and readies a team to combat a surging pandemic. And for future leaders, the hope and promise of Kamala Harris.

President-elect Joe Biden prepares a transition to the White House — and readies a team to combat a surging pandemic. And for future leaders, the hope and promise of Kamala Harris.

Joe Biden is projected to be the next president of the United States. But, as politics writer Matt Viser reports, the president-elect faces some Trump-sized roadblocks in his transition to the White House





Days after winning the election, Biden put forth a plan to slow the coronavirus. Health policy reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb walks us through who is on the president-elect’s coronavirus task force and what we know about his strategy to tackle the pandemic.