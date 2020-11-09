New president, same pandemic

Joe Biden is projected to be the next president of the United States. But, as politics writer Matt Viser reports, the president-elect faces some Trump-sized roadblocks in his transition to the White House.
Days after winning the election, Biden put forth a plan to slow the coronavirus. Health policy reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb walks us through who is on the president-elect’s coronavirus task force and what we know about his strategy to tackle the pandemic.
Senior critic-at-large Robin Givhan talks about Kamala Harris making history with quiet, exquisite power.
Follow The Post’s live updates on the election here.
Previous Episode
As key states flip for Joe Biden, the former vice president renews calls for patience. Meanwhile inside the White House, President Trump is by turns angry and despondent. But no matter what happens next, it’s clear: Trumpism is here to stay.
Friday, November 6, 2020