New president, same pandemic

President-elect Joe Biden prepares a transition to the White House — and readies a team to combat a surging pandemic. And for future leaders, the hope and promise of Kamala Harris.
Joe Biden is projected to be the next president of the United States. But, as politics writer Matt Viser reports, the president-elect faces some Trump-sized roadblocks in his transition to the White House.

Days after winning the election, Biden put forth a plan to slow the coronavirus. Health policy reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb walks us through who is on the president-elect’s coronavirus task force and what we know about his strategy to tackle the pandemic. 

Senior critic-at-large Robin Givhan talks about Kamala Harris making history with quiet, exquisite power.

Follow The Post’s live updates on the election here
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

New president, same pandemic

President-elect Joe Biden prepares a transition to the White House — and readies a team to combat a surging pandemic. And for future leaders, the hope and promise of Kamala Harris.
Joe Biden is projected to be the next president of the United States. But, as politics writer Matt Viser reports, the president-elect faces some Trump-sized roadblocks in his transition to the White House.

Days after winning the election, Biden put forth a plan to slow the coronavirus. Health policy reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb walks us through who is on the president-elect’s coronavirus task force and what we know about his strategy to tackle the pandemic. 

Senior critic-at-large Robin Givhan talks about Kamala Harris making history with quiet, exquisite power.

Follow The Post’s live updates on the election here
Previous Episode
How does a man who hates losing prepare to lose?
As key states flip for Joe Biden, the former vice president renews calls for patience. Meanwhile inside the White House, President Trump is by turns angry and despondent. But no matter what happens next, it’s clear: Trumpism is here to stay.
Friday, November 6, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.