Nikki Haley and the Confederate flag

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley was governor when the Confederate flag was removed from the South Carolina State House grounds, but a deeper look at her past reveals Haley had once opposed removing the flag. Michael Kranish explains.

Monday, July 10, 2023
As she runs for the Republican presidential nomination, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley often portrays her decision to remove the Confederate flag from the State House as an example of her ability to take on entrenched interests and bridge deep political divides. A deeper look at her past, however, reveals Haley may not have been as enthusiastic about taking down the flag as she claims today – and in fact made comments in support of keeping it on State House grounds.


Today on “Post Reports,” political investigative reporter Michael Kranish tells us about Haley’s meetings with Confederate heritage groups while she was governor and how she let the flag fly until a massacre forced her hand. 



Presidential candidate Nikki Haley was governor when the Confederate flag was removed from the South Carolina State House grounds, but a deeper look at her past reveals Haley had once opposed removing the flag. Michael Kranish explains.

Monday, July 10, 2023
As she runs for the Republican presidential nomination, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley often portrays her decision to remove the Confederate flag from the State House as an example of her ability to take on entrenched interests and bridge deep political divides. A deeper look at her past, however, reveals Haley may not have been as enthusiastic about taking down the flag as she claims today – and in fact made comments in support of keeping it on State House grounds.


Today on “Post Reports,” political investigative reporter Michael Kranish tells us about Haley’s meetings with Confederate heritage groups while she was governor and how she let the flag fly until a massacre forced her hand. 



