Nikki Haley has entered the presidential chat

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley greets supporters after her first campaign event Feb. 15, 2023, in Charleston, S.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Nikki Haley kicked off her campaign with a rally in Charleston, S.C., where she pitched a wider-tent approach to GOP politics. The former South Carolina governor and ex-U.N. ambassador is counting on Republican voters who are “tired of losing” the popular vote in elections. But can her twist on Republican identity politics bring back the voters that fled the party in the Trump era?





Audio producer Arjun Singh takes “Post Reports” to Charleston for the campaign launch.