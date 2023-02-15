Nikki Haley has entered the presidential chat
Nikki Haley has entered the presidential chat

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley announced that she’s running for president. Today on “Post Reports,” we hear from her supporters about why they’re choosing her over former president Donald Trump, and what her entrance means for the 2024 race.

Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Nikki Haley has entered the presidential chat
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley greets supporters after her first campaign event Feb. 15, 2023, in Charleston, S.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Nikki Haley kicked off her campaign with a rally in Charleston, S.C., where she pitched a wider-tent approach to GOP politics. The former South Carolina governor and ex-U.N. ambassador is counting on Republican voters who are “tired of losing” the popular vote in elections. But can her twist on Republican identity politics bring back the voters that fled the party in the Trump era?


Audio producer Arjun Singh takes “Post Reports” to Charleston for the campaign launch.

The race against the clock in Turkey and Syria

Early last week, earthquakes hit southern Turkey and northwestern Syria. The death toll had surpassed 41,000 people by Tuesday. As rescuers continue the search for survivors in both countries, many people are sleeping in cars or tents.

Tuesday, February 14, 2023
The race against the clock in Turkey and Syria
