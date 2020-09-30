Nine months and 1 million lives lost

From the first wave in February in China on to India’s current surge, the coronavirus has unleashed a worldwide suffering with no respite in sight. As we pass a grim milestone, we try to get a sense for a few of the people we’ve lost.
This week, the worldwide death toll of covid-19 has now surpassed 1 million people. That’s 1 million lives lost in just nine months. 

And as we’ve been hearing about and thinking about this huge number, our colleagues at The Post have been trying to grapple with this challenge: How do you make 1 million deaths feel real? 

Senior editor Marc Fisher brings us around the globe to track the virus’s path of destruction: starting in China with correspondent Gerry Shih, to Chico Harlan in Italy, Terrence McCoy in Brazil, and Joanna Slater in India.
