Nineteen children and counting

How one sperm donor found out he has 19 children -- and learned the promises and perils of online genetic testing. And, how dogs can sniff out diseases, including the coronavirus.
When Bryce Cleary donated his sperm in 1989, he was told he would have five donor children at most and all would be located on the East Coast, his own role hidden behind anonymity. Kyle Swenson reports that with the advent of genealogical websites like Ancestry.com and 23andMe, Cleary realized he one day might be revealed to the children he helped bring into the world.

As the novel coronavirus continues to ravage the world, researchers are racing to find a faster way to detect it. Frances Stead Sellers reports that nine dogs at the University of Pennsylvania are being trained to sniff out the disease.

