Nineteen children and counting

When Bryce Cleary donated his sperm in 1989, he was told he would have five donor children at most and all would be located on the East Coast, his own role hidden behind anonymity. Kyle Swenson reports that with the advent of genealogical websites like Ancestry.com and 23andMe, Cleary realized he one day might be revealed to the children he helped bring into the world.
As the novel coronavirus continues to ravage the world, researchers are racing to find a faster way to detect it. Frances Stead Sellers reports that nine dogs at the University of Pennsylvania are being trained to sniff out the disease.
Record-breaking wildfires are spreading up the West Coast – and fire season is only just beginning. A DHS whistleblower says he was told to stop reports on Russian interference in the 2020 election. And, the issues with the new “Mulan.”
Thursday, September 10, 2020