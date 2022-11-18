Facebook
No beer, plenty of scandal: Qatar’s World Cup
No beer, plenty of scandal: Qatar’s World Cup

The 2022 World Cup starts this weekend in Qatar, and it is already marked by controversy. Today on “Post Reports,” the geopolitical stakes of this year’s World Cup, and a preview of the most exciting players and teams to watch in Doha.

Friday, November 18, 2022
No beer, plenty of scandal: Qatar’s World Cup
No beer, plenty of scandal: Qatar’s World CupAn official match ball is seen during an Argentina training session on Friday in Doha, Qatar. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

World Cup organizers said Friday that they were abandoning plans to sell beer around match stadiums


Qatar, a conservative Muslim country, strictly limits the sale of alcohol and bans its consumption in public places. It had made exceptions to those rules for the World Cup, but suddenly reversed course on Friday.


Whether or not fans can have a beer at a game may not seem like a big deal - but some worry about what this signals about other laws and cultural norms that had been expected to be suspended for the World Cup, around protests, press freedoms and LGBTQ rights. 


“This is a World Cup that is defined by the controversy around it in many ways,” Ishaan Tharoor told our producer Arjun Singh. There were unexplained deaths of thousands of migrant workers during Qatar’s preparation for the tournament, and their families are still looking for answers. 


“The World Cup is never just about the World Cup,” Ishaan explained. 


To read more from Ishaan, sign up for his newsletter, Today's WorldView.


Plus, we go to Chuck Culpepper, who is on the ground in Doha reporting on the tournament. He lays out what teams and players to watch in the coming weeks, and why the biggest strength of Team USA might be its biggest weakness.

To read more from Ishaan, sign up for his newsletter, Today's WorldView.


