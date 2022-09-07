No clean water in Jackson, Miss.

Bennie Hudson, 65, executive director of the Mississippi Faith-Based Coalition for Community Renewal, walks past bottles of water in her Jackson, Miss., home, on Sept. 1. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

The capital city of Jackson, Miss., has been without drinkable tap water since late July. But this isn’t the first time there’s been a water crisis in the majority-Black town.





“I think what's really been lost is that there was a crisis in Jackson long before,” reporter Emmanuel Felton says, “And what had been going on for years was really almost constant boil water notifications.”





Residents say sewage is spilling into backyards and people are getting rashes and lumps from the water. “It’s horrible, it’s horrible, everything is horrible,” resident Tammie Williams says. “And it’s it’s a disaster, really, you know? Disaster.”





Today on Post Reports, Felton explains how the water crisis in Jackson got so dire, and whether there’s any end in sight.





Plus, we bring you to the mountains of Peru, where one farmer is trying to save his city from drowning by suing one of the biggest carbon emitters in the world. The case could set a precedent for holding polluters accountable for harming the planet. Reporter Sarah Kaplan has more.