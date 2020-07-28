No really, how long before a coronavirus vaccine?

Phase three trials of coronavirus vaccines are underway, as long as scientists can find 30,000 volunteers. How white moms on the front line of Portland protests are trying to balance power with privilege. Plus, a seismic quiet on Earth.

