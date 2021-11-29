Facebook
*Omicron has entered the chat.*
*Omicron has entered the chat.*

Omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus, could be the next big hurdle in beating the pandemic. Today on Post Reports, what we know so far, and why you shouldn’t panic just yet.

Monday, November 29, 2021
*Omicron has entered the chat.*
Illustration. Photo illustration by Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Last week, a new coronavirus variant was detected in southern Africa. Since then, public health officials and government leaders have been trying to figure out what’s next. Some countries have reinstated travel bans, while others are urging people not to panic.


While as of Monday there were no known cases in the United States, President Biden said that “sooner or later we’re going to see cases of this new variant here.”


Reporter Dan Diamond explains what we know about the omicron variant and why you should proceed with caution but not panic. We also talk about what this new variant reveals about tensions between countries where vaccines are widely available and those where they’re not. 


Illustration. Photo illustration by Dado Ruvic/Reuters

