Omicron is everywhere. Here's what to do.
Omicron is everywhere. Here’s what to do.

Seemingly overnight, the pandemic has changed — again. On today’s Post Reports, everything you need to know about the omicron variant — and whether you should still plan to travel for the holidays.

Monday, December 20, 2021
Omicron is everywhere. Here’s what to do.
A coronavirus test is administered at a D.C. testing site, where hundreds of people waited in line on Dec. 20. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Over the weekend, health reporter Dan Diamond wrote a Facebook post that changed the way we’re thinking about the omicron variant. 


“Every expert I’ve interviewed, including some of the nation’s top health officials, has adjusted his or her mindset and now is mentally bracing to test positive after spending two years dodging this virus,” Dan wrote. 


Today on Post Reports, we tell you everything we can about the omicron surge – and we talk to health reporter Fenit Nirappil about whether and how to travel and gather safely for the holidays.

