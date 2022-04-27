Facebook
On the front lines in Ukraine
On the front lines in Ukraine

On today’s show we take you on the ground in Bucha, where Russian forces have left a trail of devastation. Then we head east, where we hear from refugees who have escaped the embattled port city of Mariupol.

Wednesday, April 27, 2022
On the front lines in Ukraine
On the front lines in Ukraine Yulia Monastyrska holds a wedding photo showing her with her husband, Ivan, as she stands outside her home in Bucha, Ukraine. Her husband was shot dead by Russian forces and found in a forest nearby a military camp. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post).

In the suburb of Bucha, Russian forces have left a trail of violent devastation. Post journalists spent a week reporting from the area and counted more than 200 bodies. Foreign correspondent Louisa Loveluck says the actual number of dead is believed to be much higher. “It's very unusual to walk into a scene where the evidence is still fresh on the ground. And it was truly, incredibly shocking.” 


And to the east in the Donbas region, Loveluck takes us to a center to which Mariupol residents have escaped. We hear some of their stories. While Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the United Nations he agrees to a humanitarian corridor “in principle,” Loveluck says that, “as someone who's been standing at that evacuation point for days, I can tell you that is not the case.”

