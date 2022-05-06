Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
One of the deadliest places on Earth to have a baby
One of the deadliest places on Earth to have a baby

Today on Post Reports, we go to Sierra Leone, where having a baby can mean risking your life.

Friday, May 6, 2022
One of the deadliest places on Earth to have a baby
Loading...
One of the deadliest places on Earth to have a babyWithout a home to call her own, 17 years old and pregnant, Susan Lebbie walks through her neighborhood on a journey to Koidu Government Hospital for an ultrasound in Kono, Sierra Leone, on Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Today, we follow the story of Susan Lebbie. Lebbie is 17 and has just given birth to her son, Evan. Throughout her pregnancy, she was terrified of facing the same fate as her mother, who died while giving birth to Susan. 


Susan’s fears are not unfounded: One in 20 women in Sierra Leone die as a result of pregnancy or childbirth, most often from losing blood, according to the latest United Nations estimates. The West African country consistently ranks as one of the deadliest places on Earth to have a baby.

But practically every death is preventable. 


To be pregnant in Sierra Leone is to be at the mercy of resource-strapped institutions and the global trends shaping them. Survival is too often up to luck. West Africa bureau chief Danielle Paquette reports.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

One of the deadliest places on Earth to have a baby
One of the deadliest places on Earth to have a baby

Today on Post Reports, we go to Sierra Leone, where having a baby can mean risking your life.

Friday, May 6, 2022
One of the deadliest places on Earth to have a baby
Loading...
One of the deadliest places on Earth to have a babyWithout a home to call her own, 17 years old and pregnant, Susan Lebbie walks through her neighborhood on a journey to Koidu Government Hospital for an ultrasound in Kono, Sierra Leone, on Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Today, we follow the story of Susan Lebbie. Lebbie is 17 and has just given birth to her son, Evan. Throughout her pregnancy, she was terrified of facing the same fate as her mother, who died while giving birth to Susan. 


Susan’s fears are not unfounded: One in 20 women in Sierra Leone die as a result of pregnancy or childbirth, most often from losing blood, according to the latest United Nations estimates. The West African country consistently ranks as one of the deadliest places on Earth to have a baby.

But practically every death is preventable. 


To be pregnant in Sierra Leone is to be at the mercy of resource-strapped institutions and the global trends shaping them. Survival is too often up to luck. West Africa bureau chief Danielle Paquette reports.

Previous Episode
The power of language in the abortion fight

In the ’90s, Buffalo was ground zero for the battle over abortion rights. Today we revisit that time with media columnist Margaret Sullivan — who served as managing editor of the Buffalo News — and talk about how media has shaped the abortion debate.

Thursday, May 5, 2022
The power of language in the abortion fight
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel