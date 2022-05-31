Facebook
Out to dry after a hurricane
As hurricane season hits, we examine what happens when Black communities seem to be last in line for disaster planning in Texas.

Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Construction workers in January 2020 repair a Houston home damaged by Hurricane Harvey, which hit in 2017. (Juan Lozano/AP)

Communities more likely to be hit by hurricanes are bracing themselves for a rough summer, as hurricane season begins June 1. But in Kashmere Gardens, a predominantly Black neighborhood in Houston, residents are still trying to repair the damage to homes from a hurricane that hit five years ago. 


As Tracy Jan tells producer Bishop Sand, that’s because money to address that damage — and to prevent further destruction — has been hard to come by. According to an investigation by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Texas directed federal grants toward Whiter and wealthier areas — leaving places like Kashmere Gardens out to dry.

As hurricane season hits, we examine what happens when Black communities seem to be last in line for disaster planning in Texas.

