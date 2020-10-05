Outbreak in the West Wing

The White House sends mixed messages about Trump’s condition as at least a dozen people in Trump’s inner circle have tested positive for the coronavirus. The quiet resistance of U.S. postal workers. And the importance of slow science.
The president says he's leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Centerafter testing positive for the coronavirus. White House reporter Seung Min Kim explains how the White House has been unclear about Trump’s condition, and who in his inner circle has tested positive. 

U.S. Postal Service workers are quietly resisting the changes Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has put in place since taking over the agency. Business reporter Jacob Bogage explains. 

The Nobel prize in medicine has been awarded for the discovery of Hepatitis C. Science reporter Sarah Kaplan reports on how the committee has recognized the “landmark achievement” against a viral disease that is responsible for 400,000 deaths annually. 

