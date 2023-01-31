Pandemic rents soared. Now what?
For many Americans, it’s almost time to pay rent, and prices are soaring. The Biden administration has stepped in to help renters, but will it help? Rachel Siegel joins us to explain.

Tuesday, January 31, 2023
As rents soar nationwide, the Biden administration has announced a new set of initiatives it hopes will help renters. The question, however, is will it make an impact? Activists and housing advocates have put pressure on President Biden to bring down the cost of rent, and while the administration has promised to help, it also says it has limited authority over the housing market. 


Today, reporter Rachel Siegel walks us through the Biden administration’s plan to help tenants, and what the state of the housing market is nationally.

For many Americans, it’s almost time to pay rent, and prices are soaring. The Biden administration has stepped in to help renters, but will it help? Rachel Siegel joins us to explain.

Tuesday, January 31, 2023
As rents soar nationwide, the Biden administration has announced a new set of initiatives it hopes will help renters. The question, however, is will it make an impact? Activists and housing advocates have put pressure on President Biden to bring down the cost of rent, and while the administration has promised to help, it also says it has limited authority over the housing market. 


Today, reporter Rachel Siegel walks us through the Biden administration’s plan to help tenants, and what the state of the housing market is nationally.

