Pandemic rents soared. Now what?

As rents soar nationwide, the Biden administration has announced a new set of initiatives it hopes will help renters. The question, however, is will it make an impact? Activists and housing advocates have put pressure on President Biden to bring down the cost of rent, and while the administration has promised to help, it also says it has limited authority over the housing market.





Today, reporter Rachel Siegel walks us through the Biden administration’s plan to help tenants, and what the state of the housing market is nationally.