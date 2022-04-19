Planes, trains & poop: the future of coronavirus

What the end of the transportation mask mandates means for you. And, the key to tracking coronavirus surges across the country could be in your poop.
Yesterday a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. The Transportation Security Administration stopped enforcing the mandate, as did major airlines, with some of them informing passengers of the news midflight. The relaxation of the pandemic precaution has raised public health concerns: The decision comes as coronavirus cases are again climbing in the Northeast. Transportation reporter Michael Laris on what the end of the transportation mask mandate means for you.
As official case counts become less reliable, public health officials are looking at poop to predict infection rates. Wastewater surveillance – testing the poop in public sewage systems – can capture the presence of coronavirus infection rates earlier than other testing options. National health reporter Lena Sun on why wastewater surveillance can keep the coronavirus under control.
Vote for us in the Webby Awards! Here’s the link to vote for Post Reports for best individual news and politics episode:
https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2022/podcasts/individual-episodes/news-politics
And best individual business episode: https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2022/podcasts/individual-episodes/business
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."
What the end of the transportation mask mandates means for you. And, the key to tracking coronavirus surges across the country could be in your poop.
Yesterday a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. The Transportation Security Administration stopped enforcing the mandate, as did major airlines, with some of them informing passengers of the news midflight. The relaxation of the pandemic precaution has raised public health concerns: The decision comes as coronavirus cases are again climbing in the Northeast. Transportation reporter Michael Laris on what the end of the transportation mask mandate means for you.
As official case counts become less reliable, public health officials are looking at poop to predict infection rates. Wastewater surveillance – testing the poop in public sewage systems – can capture the presence of coronavirus infection rates earlier than other testing options. National health reporter Lena Sun on why wastewater surveillance can keep the coronavirus under control.
Vote for us in the Webby Awards! Here’s the link to vote for Post Reports for best individual news and politics episode:
https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2022/podcasts/individual-episodes/news-politics
And best individual business episode: https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2022/podcasts/individual-episodes/business
Today on Post Reports, tech reporter Nitasha Tiku breaks down what’s happening with Elon Musk’s bid to take over Twitter, what his vision of the platform would look like, and why Twitter is putting up a fight.