Planes, trains & poop: the future of coronavirus
What the end of the transportation mask mandates means for you. And, the key to tracking coronavirus surges across the country could be in your poop.

Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Planes, trains & poop: the future of coronavirusTravelers wearing masks and not wearing masks wait at a Delta Air Lines counter after a federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC's public transportation masking order for coronavirus prevention. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Yesterday a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. The Transportation Security Administration stopped enforcing the mandate, as did major airlines, with some of them informing passengers of the news midflight. The relaxation of the pandemic precaution has raised public health concerns: The decision comes as coronavirus cases are again climbing in the Northeast. Transportation reporter Michael Laris on what the end of the transportation mask mandate means for you.


As official case counts become less reliable, public health officials are looking at poop to predict infection rates. Wastewater surveillance – testing the poop in public sewage systems – can capture the presence of coronavirus infection rates earlier than other testing options. National health reporter Lena Sun on why wastewater surveillance can keep the coronavirus under control.


Previous Episode
Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter

Today on Post Reports, tech reporter Nitasha Tiku breaks down what’s happening with Elon Musk’s bid to take over Twitter, what his vision of the platform would look like, and why Twitter is putting up a fight.

Monday, April 18, 2022
Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter
