Policing the black imagination
How rapper Drakeo the Ruler dropped an album from jail. The history of germ theory, and how the discovery of pathogens changed the way we live.
The most urgent rap album of 2020? Drakeo the Ruler just recorded it from jail.
The discovery of pathogens changed the way we function. Will covid-19 do the same?
