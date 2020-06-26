Policing the black imagination

How rapper Drakeo the Ruler dropped an album from jail. The history of germ theory, and how the discovery of pathogens changed the way we live.
Listen for free
Add to a podcast app
ApplePodcasts
GooglePodcasts
Stitcher
Spotify
TuneIn
RadioPublic
iHeartRadio
RSS
Get episodes via email
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

About Post Reports

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
All Post Reports episodes
All podcasts

In this episode

The most urgent rap album of 2020? Drakeo the Ruler just recorded it from jail.

The discovery of pathogens changed the way we function. Will covid-19 do the same?

About Post Reports

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
All Post Reports episodes
All podcasts