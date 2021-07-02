Post-vax advice, with Carolyn Hax

With more and more Americans vaccinated and cities reopening again, we’re having some joyous reunions — and a lot of social anxiety. Post advice columnist Carolyn Hax answers your questions about how to navigate a post-vaccine America.
Masked and unmasked visitors are seen at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco. Wearing masks is slowly becoming a thing of the past for fully vaccinated people. (Nick Otto for The Washington Post)
As excited as we are about being vaccinated and emerging into the world again, there are some awkward conversations and social anxiety mixed in there, too. On this special episode, one of The Post’s beloved advice columnists, Carolyn Hax, takes questions from our listeners about how to date, how to talk to people in your life who aren’t getting vaccinated, and how to handle family members who might make comments about pandemic weight gain.

