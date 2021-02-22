Pregnancy, coronavirus vaccines and a difficult choice

Michelle Melton, 35 weeks pregnant, receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine this month in Schwenksville, Pa. (Hannah Beier/Reuters)
As vaccines become more widely available, many pregnant people are being asked to decide whether they’re ready to trust and receive a shot. For some, that decision could be the difference between life and death.
False claims tying vaccines to infertility are driving doubts among women of childbearing age. Health officials worry their hesitation may affect efforts to reach immunization targets.
