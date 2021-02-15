‘Presidential’: Andrew Johnson

The Post’s podcast “Presidential” is a historical journey through the personality and legacy of each of the American presidents. Listen to the whole archive here.
The big question hanging over Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial: Will Republicans break with the former president? Today, a story about the potential cost of a vote of “conscience” and what it can tell us about the future of the GOP.
