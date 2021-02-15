‘Presidential’: Andrew Johnson

In honor of Presidents’ Day, the story of a president who was impeached during a time of great division: Andrew Johnson. This story is from The Post’s podcast “Presidential” with Lillian Cunningham.
‘Presidential’: Andrew Johnson
The Post’s podcast “Presidential” is a historical journey through the personality and legacy of each of the American presidents. Listen to the whole archive here.
 
If you’re hearing this episode on Presidents’ Day, check out the “Presidential” trivia event! It's free, virtual and will take place on Monday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. Here’s the link to register: https://washpost.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RQlQCtT1TyiACpm2HZl_uA
