Processing a guilty verdict

Some Black Americans are reluctant to believe that Chauvin’s conviction will impact social justice on a larger scale. Biden’s backtrack on refugee admission caps. And, the legacy of Walter Mondale.
People react to the Derek Chauvin verdict outside the Hennepin County Government Center on Tuesday in Minneapolis. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)
Many police reform advocates throughout the country celebrated what they saw as a rare moment of accountability on Tuesday. But Arelis Hernández spoke with Black Americans who are nervous that the conviction of Derek Chauvin might buoy misguided beliefs that racial justice has been achieved in America. 

The Biden administration last week announced that it was going to maintain President Donald Trump’s historically low refugee admission cap. Then, it abruptly reversed itself, insisting it had been misunderstood. White House reporter Sean Sullivan digs into the backtrack and explains what it means for the migrants left waiting. 

Former vice president Walter Mondale died Monday. He was 93. Correspondent Dan Balz reflects on his long-lasting contributions to the vice presidency.
Many police reform advocates throughout the country celebrated what they saw as a rare moment of accountability on Tuesday. But Arelis Hernández spoke with Black Americans who are nervous that the conviction of Derek Chauvin might buoy misguided beliefs that racial justice has been achieved in America. 

The Biden administration last week announced that it was going to maintain President Donald Trump’s historically low refugee admission cap. Then, it abruptly reversed itself, insisting it had been misunderstood. White House reporter Sean Sullivan digs into the backtrack and explains what it means for the migrants left waiting. 

Former vice president Walter Mondale died Monday. He was 93. Correspondent Dan Balz reflects on his long-lasting contributions to the vice presidency.
Derek Chauvin, convicted murderer
Derek Chauvin is convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd. And the promise to defund the police in Minneapolis, and what happened instead.
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
