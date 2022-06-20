‘Pro-life’ in a post-Roe world

As the Supreme Court seems poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, we explore some of the fissures in the antiabortion movement.
What does it mean to identify as “pro-life” in 2022?
When Karen Swallow Prior, a longtime antiabortion activist, first heard about the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion suggesting that Roe v. Wade would be overturned, she was thrilled. But she quickly realized her feelings on the “pro-life” movement had become a lot more complicated over the decades.
Religion reporter Michelle Boorstein and Post Reports producer Rennie Svirnovskiy visited with Prior as she grappled with what it means to be “pro-life.”
