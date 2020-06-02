Protesters vs. a presidential photo-op

Why gas was used on peaceful protesters outside the White House. How the Trump administration has scaled back efforts to reform police departments. And one young woman says “Let it burn” after her family’s business gets caught up in the destruction.
In this episode

Police cleared the path for President Trump to take a photo, using gas and rubber bullets on a peaceful crowd. 

The Trump administration abandoned Obama-era police reform efforts. Now critics want them restored.

“Let it burn,” says the daughter of business owners in Minneapolis.

