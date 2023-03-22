Putin and Xi want a new world order
Putin and Xi want a new world order

Today, what Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit could mean for the balance of global power.

Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Putin and Xi want a new world order
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photo during an official welcome ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on March 21. (Sergei Karpukhin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP)

This week, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for the first time since Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine. Reporter Mary Ilyushina says, while the two leaders have met many times before, this meeting showed the two countries' commitment to creating a new world order, one where the U.S. is no longer the arbiter of everything that happens on the global stage.

