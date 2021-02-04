Putin’s latest gamble

The Kremlin cracks down on opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s supporters all over Russia. And, how Pfizer is making the most of its available vaccine doses.
Putin’s latest gamble
A demonstrator faces off against riot police during a protest over the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg. (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
President Vladimir Putin has continued efforts to quash massive protests in Russia, spurred by the arrest and sentencing of recently returned opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Robyn Dixon reports from Moscow.

Health business reporter Christopher Rowland explains how the Pfizer drug company is squeezing extra doses from overfilled vials of its coronavirus vaccine. 
