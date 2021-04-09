Putting police on trial

Minneapolis Police Lt. Richard Zimmerman answers questions during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, left, in this courtroom sketch from April 2. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)
During the second week of the Derek Chauvin murder trial, prosecutors focused on two subjects: how the former officer’s tactics, denounced by fellow police officers on the stand, did not align with his training; and what was happening biologically to George Floyd in the key moments before his death. Holly Bailey reports from Minneapolis.
Brown University associate professor Nicole Gonzalez Van Cleve on the interdependence between prosecutors and police officers – and why it means that officers rarely face consequences in excessive-use-of-force cases.
Previous Episode
What’s at stake in the biggest union battle this country has seen in decades. The future of community colleges. And, facing the prospect of “vaccine passports.”
Thursday, April 8, 2021