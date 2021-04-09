Putting police on trial

This week in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, officers and medical experts testified on the cause of George Floyd’s death. And why it’s so hard to prosecute police officers.
Putting police on trial
Minneapolis Police Lt. Richard Zimmerman answers questions during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, left, in this courtroom sketch from April 2. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)
During the second week of the Derek Chauvin murder trial, prosecutors focused on two subjects: how the former officer’s tactics, denounced by fellow police officers on the stand, did not align with his training; and what was happening biologically to George Floyd in the key moments before his death. Holly Bailey reports from Minneapolis

Brown University associate professor Nicole Gonzalez Van Cleve on the interdependence between prosecutors and police officers – and why it means that officers rarely face consequences in excessive-use-of-force cases.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Putting police on trial

This week in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, officers and medical experts testified on the cause of George Floyd’s death. And why it’s so hard to prosecute police officers.
Putting police on trial
Minneapolis Police Lt. Richard Zimmerman answers questions during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, left, in this courtroom sketch from April 2. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)
During the second week of the Derek Chauvin murder trial, prosecutors focused on two subjects: how the former officer’s tactics, denounced by fellow police officers on the stand, did not align with his training; and what was happening biologically to George Floyd in the key moments before his death. Holly Bailey reports from Minneapolis

Brown University associate professor Nicole Gonzalez Van Cleve on the interdependence between prosecutors and police officers – and why it means that officers rarely face consequences in excessive-use-of-force cases.
Previous Episode
Amazon vs. unions
What’s at stake in the biggest union battle this country has seen in decades. The future of community colleges. And, facing the prospect of “vaccine passports.”
Thursday, April 8, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.