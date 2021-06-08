Reclaiming stolen bitcoin

Stephanie Hinds, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California, speaks about the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack during a Monday news conference with Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco and FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate at the Justice Department in D.C. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool/AFP)
In May, hackers extorted millions of dollars in bitcoin from Colonial Pipeline through a ransomware attack. Now, the Justice Department has broken into the hackers’ virtual wallet, effectively wiping out their profits from the scheme. Cybersecurity reporter Joseph Marks takes us through the cat-and-mouse game.
The first foreign trip of Biden’s presidency will take him to Britain to meet with leaders of the Group of Seven nations. As columnist Ishaan Tharoor explains, the allies are hoping to have a smooth — even boring — gathering now that Donald Trump is no longer in attendance.
