Reinventing the Disney princess business

Halle Bailey attends the Australian premiere of “The Little Mermaid” at State Theatre on May 22 in Sydney. (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

The Washington Post’s culture reporter Helena Andrews-Dyer happens to be a mom of two Black children. That’s part of the reason she was so excited to see “The Little Mermaid,” which debuted recently.





But in today’s episode of “Post Reports,” there’s more to unpack about the live-action remake than just how it’s creating a moment for Black representation. Andrews-Dyer and host Elahe Izadi discuss why Disney is, once again, reusing a successful intellectual property.





The duo also comes to terms with some of the less-than-progressive statements that the animated version of “The Little Mermaid” has made in the past, and how Disney is trying to right its wrongs.





You can also read Post film critic Ann Hornaday’s three-star review of the movie here.