Remote learning during a pandemic is hard
As schools across the country wrestle with how to best return to teaching in the fall, the story of one class’s preparation for Advanced Placement exams reveals the highs and lows of distance learning. From the Post’s podcast, All Told.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
Education reporter Laura Meckler writes about the struggle to prepare for AP exams across the nation.
