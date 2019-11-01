Siobhán O’Grady visits the archivists restoring film reels hidden during the Taliban era. And Peter Finn explains how an adventure-seeking socialite became the first American woman in uniform captured by the Nazis.

The archivists restoring Afghanistan’s lost era of film

“A beautiful young woman is sitting in a field, and her friend is behind her, decorating her hair,” says reporter Siobhán O’Grady , describing an old film clip she saw at an archive in Kabul.





Movies featuring scenes such as these were once an essential part of Afghan culture, archivists told O’Grady. But in the mid-1990s, the Taliban banned them, destroying reels of film and leaving others to decay in storage.





Now, a team of film archivists in Kabul is working to conserve the reels as part of a government program to digitize a century’s worth of Afghan documentaries and films.





“They compared the process of preserving them to preserving other artifacts that are crucial to understanding Afghan history,” O’Grady says. “These films show what Afghanistan was before and what so many people still aspire to reclaim whenever the war does eventually end.”





How a socialite became the first American woman in uniform captured by the Nazis

While most of her classmates were celebrating their high school graduations with debutante parties in New York City, 18-year-old Gertrude Sanford insisted instead on an adventure out west, hunting along a ridge in Wyoming’s Teton Range.





That restless spirit was an unconventional indulgence for a woman in early 20th-century America, says national security editor Peter Finn — and one that would follow her into adulthood, putting her face-to-face with Nazis as a member of the Office of Strategic Services in 1944.





