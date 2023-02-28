Revelations from the defamation case against Fox News

In the wake of the 2020 election, Fox News aired false claims about election fraud promoted by Trump allies. A lawsuit, however, reveals that top executives and hosts privately doubted the legitimacy of those claims. Reporter Jeremy Barr joins us to explain.
Immediately after news outlets called the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden, Fox News anchors such as Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Maria Bartiromo took to the airwaves to echo President Donald Trump’s false claims that the election was rigged in favor of Biden.
Yet despite on-air support for baseless claims of election fraud, text messages and testimony from a recent lawsuit against the company have revealed Fox hosts privately had doubts about whether the claims were legitimate. In a deposition, Rupert Murdoch, the chair of Fox News’s parent company said he regretted that the network did not do more to push back against claims of election fraud.
Media reporter Jeremy Barr explains what we’ve learned so far about the network’s operations in the aftermath of the election.
