RFK Jr.’s politics of conspiracy
RFK Jr.’s politics of conspiracy

Today on “Post Reports,” the presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the impact his candidacy could have on the 2024 election — even if he doesn’t come close to winning.

Tuesday, August 8, 2023
RFK Jr.’s politics of conspiracy
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Back in April, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced his candidacy for president of the United States. While he comes from a long line of famous politicians including his father, onetime U.S. attorney general Bobby Kennedy, and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, both of whom were assassinated he has no political experience himself. Instead, after decades as an environmental lawyer, RFK Jr. has embraced misinformation about everything from vaccines to the 2004 election. 


Today, national political reporter Michael Scherer walks us through RFK Jr.’s background, the conspiratorial thinking that shapes his campaign, and how he could upend the 2024 election.

Previous Episode
The fading invincibility of U.S. women’s soccer

The USWNT is out of the World Cup at the earliest stage in the program’s history. Today on “Post Reports,” we talk to soccer reporter Steve Goff about what happened – and what it signals about the global evolution of women's soccer.

Monday, August 7, 2023
The fading invincibility of U.S. women’s soccer
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
