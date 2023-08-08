RFK Jr.’s politics of conspiracy

Back in April, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced his candidacy for president of the United States. While he comes from a long line of famous politicians — including his father, onetime U.S. attorney general Bobby Kennedy, and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, both of whom were assassinated — he has no political experience himself. Instead, after decades as an environmental lawyer, RFK Jr. has embraced misinformation about everything from vaccines to the 2004 election.





Today, national political reporter Michael Scherer walks us through RFK Jr.’s background, the conspiratorial thinking that shapes his campaign, and how he could upend the 2024 election.