Running on empty

Vehicles line up Wednesday at an Exxon station in Springfield, Va. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)
A ransomware attack by suspected Russia-based hackers brought the Colonial Pipeline system to a grinding halt Friday. But gas shortages across the Southeast are largely driven by something else — panic. Will Englund reports.
Todd Frankel reported on dozens of injuries, and the death of one child, connected to a Peloton treadmill. Under pressure from consumers and regulators, the company issued a recall.
Previous Episode
Where have all the Uber and Lyft drivers gone? And, how the pandemic economy is fueling protests and violence in Colombia.
Wednesday, May 12, 2021