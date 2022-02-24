Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Hundreds of people take shelter Feb. 24 inside a metro station in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, as explosions rock the city. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Ukrainians in cities and towns across the country woke up to the sound of explosions early Thursday morning as Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine.





On Thursday afternoon, President Biden announced further sanctions against Russia, saying, “We have no intention of fighting Russia. We want to send an unmistakable message, though, that the United States, together with our Allies, will defend every inch of NATO territory.”





But will those sanctions make any difference?

“I don't see any sanctions that are going to, especially at this point, prevent him from trying to execute his plan,” reporter Paul Sonne said of Russian President Vladimir Putin.





He added: “This is a horrific turn of events in world history. Russia is an incredibly powerful military, and it's unleashing its full military might against a neighboring, much less powerful state. And we're witnessing that in real time.





“We're seeing Ukrainians suffering deeply, fearing for their lives, fleeing their cities, moving their children into bomb shelters. And because Russia is a nuclear power, people in the United States and in Europe are feeling quite powerless to do anything about it.”





We also hear from our reporters on the ground in Ukraine about what these early days of attacks feel like for the people caught in the crossfire.





Follow The Post’s coverage of the assault on Ukraine here.