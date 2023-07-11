Saudi Arabia’s quest to take over pro golf

The PGA will join with LIV Golf, a rival league funded by the government of Saudi Arabia. (Nick Lachance/Reuters)

For decades, the PGA Tour was the dominant organization in professional golf. Then the government of Saudi Arabia funded the creation of a new league, LIV Golf. Backed by millions in Saudi funding, LIV managed to attract several high-profile players, despite concerns about partnering with a country infamous for numerous human rights violations.

Initially, the PGA retaliated by banning golfers from participating in both leagues, and its commissioner even admonished those who would work with the Saudi government. That’s why many were stunned in early June when the PGA announced plans to form a partnership with LIV Golf.

Since the announcement, golfers and fans have expressed shock and outrage over the surprise deal — and now a congressional subcommittee is investigating the merger.

Sports columnist Sally Jenkins joins us to explain why the PGA is joining forces with the Saudi government.