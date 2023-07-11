Saudi Arabia’s quest to take over pro golf
Saudi Arabia’s quest to take over pro golf

It was a deal that stunned the world: The PGA will join with LIV Golf, a rival league funded by the Saudi government. But many are unhappy, including members of Congress investigating it. Columnist Sally Jenkins joins us to explain.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Saudi Arabia’s quest to take over pro golf
Loading...
Saudi Arabia’s quest to take over pro golfThe PGA will join with LIV Golf, a rival league funded by the government of Saudi Arabia. (Nick Lachance/Reuters)

For decades, the PGA Tour was the dominant organization in professional golf. Then the government of Saudi Arabia funded the creation of a new league, LIV Golf. Backed by millions in Saudi funding, LIV managed to attract several high-profile players, despite concerns about partnering with a country infamous for numerous human rights violations. 

Initially, the PGA retaliated by banning golfers from participating in both leagues, and its commissioner even admonished those who would work with the Saudi government. That’s why many were stunned in early June when the PGA announced plans to form a partnership with LIV Golf. 

Since the announcement, golfers and fans have expressed shock and outrage over the surprise deal and now a congressional subcommittee is investigating the merger. 

Sports columnist Sally Jenkins joins us to explain why the PGA is joining forces with the Saudi government. 

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Saudi Arabia’s quest to take over pro golf
Saudi Arabia’s quest to take over pro golf

It was a deal that stunned the world: The PGA will join with LIV Golf, a rival league funded by the Saudi government. But many are unhappy, including members of Congress investigating it. Columnist Sally Jenkins joins us to explain.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Saudi Arabia’s quest to take over pro golf
Loading...
Saudi Arabia’s quest to take over pro golfThe PGA will join with LIV Golf, a rival league funded by the government of Saudi Arabia. (Nick Lachance/Reuters)

For decades, the PGA Tour was the dominant organization in professional golf. Then the government of Saudi Arabia funded the creation of a new league, LIV Golf. Backed by millions in Saudi funding, LIV managed to attract several high-profile players, despite concerns about partnering with a country infamous for numerous human rights violations. 

Initially, the PGA retaliated by banning golfers from participating in both leagues, and its commissioner even admonished those who would work with the Saudi government. That’s why many were stunned in early June when the PGA announced plans to form a partnership with LIV Golf. 

Since the announcement, golfers and fans have expressed shock and outrage over the surprise deal and now a congressional subcommittee is investigating the merger. 

Sports columnist Sally Jenkins joins us to explain why the PGA is joining forces with the Saudi government. 

Previous Episode
Nikki Haley and the Confederate flag

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley was governor when the Confederate flag was removed from the South Carolina State House grounds, but a deeper look at her past reveals Haley had once opposed removing the flag. Michael Kranish explains.

Monday, July 10, 2023
Nikki Haley and the Confederate flag
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel