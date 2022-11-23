Facebook
Say goodbye to Black Friday
Say goodbye to Black Friday

The years of one-day deals and long lines the day after Thanksgiving are over. Black Friday is now more than a month long. We break down what’s changed and why.

Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Say goodbye to Black Friday
Say goodbye to Black FridayA family browses the toy section of the Times Square Target store on Nov. 16 ahead of the holiday shopping season in New York. (Arriana McLymore/Reuters)

Retail reporter Jaclyn Peiser discusses how last year’s supply chain issues and delayed inventory are a win for consumers, how people are shopping despite inflation, and she outlines her holiday shopping survival guide.  


And as a bonus – we give you a taste of Alexandra Petri’s column, ”The 9 best Thanksgiving songs I definitely didn’t just make up.” Trust us, you’ll want to listen. 

 

