Scamming pandemic relief

How scammers raked in millions of dollars in pandemic relief fraud schemes. Advice for vaccinated parents about what to do with their unvaccinated kids. And, what we know about the origin of the coronavirus.
Scamming pandemic relief
A pedestrian passes the Justice Department building in D.C. on Dec. 15. (Al Drago/Reuters)
Last week, the Justice Department announced that it had charged hundreds of scammers who targeted the trillions of dollars made available through federal aid programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program. Reporter Matt Zapotosky explains how the thieves worked, how they were caught and what the consequences have been — for the scammers and the scammed. 

As more adults become vaccinated against the coronavirus, some vaccinated parents might find themselves in a quandary — while they may be protected, allowing for more freedom in socializing or engaging in other routine activities, their children are not. Wellness reporter Allyson Chiu discusses what that means for summer camp and play dates.

The World Health Organization has released its findings into the origin of the coronavirus. Foreign affairs reporter Emily Rauhala explains the controversy around the report and the answers it has left unanswered. 
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Scamming pandemic relief

How scammers raked in millions of dollars in pandemic relief fraud schemes. Advice for vaccinated parents about what to do with their unvaccinated kids. And, what we know about the origin of the coronavirus.
Scamming pandemic relief
A pedestrian passes the Justice Department building in D.C. on Dec. 15. (Al Drago/Reuters)
Last week, the Justice Department announced that it had charged hundreds of scammers who targeted the trillions of dollars made available through federal aid programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program. Reporter Matt Zapotosky explains how the thieves worked, how they were caught and what the consequences have been — for the scammers and the scammed. 

As more adults become vaccinated against the coronavirus, some vaccinated parents might find themselves in a quandary — while they may be protected, allowing for more freedom in socializing or engaging in other routine activities, their children are not. Wellness reporter Allyson Chiu discusses what that means for summer camp and play dates.

The World Health Organization has released its findings into the origin of the coronavirus. Foreign affairs reporter Emily Rauhala explains the controversy around the report and the answers it has left unanswered. 
Previous Episode
Where is Mazen al-Hamada?
After telling the world about the brutality he experienced in a Damascus prison, Mazen al-Hamada mysteriously returned to Syria, into the arms of his tormentors. His story goes to the heart of the Syria tragedy — a decade after the hopeful Arab Spring.
Monday, March 29, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.