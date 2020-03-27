School’s out forever?

School closures are a big deal for kids and parents, says education reporter Moriah Balingit. How the shift to online learning has exposed America’s deep digital divide from Tony Romm. And an audio diary of working from home with kids, from Alexis Diao.

The move to online learning is exposing Internet-access inequality among kids in the U.S.


Post Reports producer Alexis Diao keeps a diary of working from home with kids. Here are tips for working from home and keeping your sanity.

Follow the Post’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
RadioPublic
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

School’s out forever?

School closures are a big deal for kids and parents, says education reporter Moriah Balingit. How the shift to online learning has exposed America’s deep digital divide from Tony Romm. And an audio diary of working from home with kids, from Alexis Diao.

The move to online learning is exposing Internet-access inequality among kids in the U.S.


Post Reports producer Alexis Diao keeps a diary of working from home with kids. Here are tips for working from home and keeping your sanity.

Follow the Post’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here
Previous Episode
Will the biggest stimulus bill in U.S. history be enough?
Many Americans will receive a check during the pandemic –– but how much, and when? Heather Long explains the federal relief package. Emily Heil checks in with laid-off restaurant workers. And, Abha Bhattarai on those who can’t afford to stock up.
Thursday, March 26, 2020
Next Episode
How do you 'shelter in place' when you're homeless?
White House economics reporter Jeff Stein explains how corporations are benefiting from the stimulus package. And Hannah Dreier on why “sheltering in place” isn’t really an option for people who are homeless.
Monday, March 30, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.