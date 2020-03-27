School’s out forever?

The move to online learning is exposing Internet-access inequality among kids in the U.S.
Post Reports producer Alexis Diao keeps a diary of working from home with kids. Here are tips for working from home and keeping your sanity.
Many Americans will receive a check during the pandemic –– but how much, and when? Heather Long explains the federal relief package. Emily Heil checks in with laid-off restaurant workers. And, Abha Bhattarai on those who can’t afford to stock up.
Thursday, March 26, 2020
White House economics reporter Jeff Stein explains how corporations are benefiting from the stimulus package. And Hannah Dreier on why “sheltering in place” isn’t really an option for people who are homeless.
Monday, March 30, 2020