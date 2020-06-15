SCOTUS rules in favor of LGBTQ workers
Gay and transgender workers win protections from the Supreme Court. What’s happening to minority and immigrant doctors in Britain. And how it feels to be a Black journalist right now.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
The Supreme Court has said that gay and transgender workers are protected by federal law, forbidding discrimination on the basis of sex.
