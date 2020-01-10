Selective memory: The U.S. and Iran

Jason Rezaian contextualizes the current relationship between the United States and Iran and describes what leaders can illuminate from the past about the present.

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.

A brief history of 70 years of U.S.-Iran relations

For nearly seven decades, there has been tension brewing between the United States and Iran — every so often, erupting into the public consciousness as conflicts break out.





Many cite the hostage crisis of 1979 as the moment when relations soured between the two countries. But as columnist and former Tehran bureau chief Jason Rezaian explains, the tensions began long before that – with the CIA-orchestrated coup of 1953.





More on this topic: