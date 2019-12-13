Rhonda Colvin on the Judiciary Committee vote to advance impeachment articles. Laurie McGinley and William Wan explain how clinics are profiting by selling cellular therapies for incurable diseases. And Michael Rosenwald remembers Caroll Spinney.

Articles of impeachment headed to full House of Representatives

After days of marathon hearings, the House Judiciary Committee has voted in favor of two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.





Post video reporter Rhonda Colvin explains Friday’s vote and that panel members voted along party lines.





Next week the majority-Democratic House will take up debate on the articles of impeachment before taking a full House vote.





After the vote, President Trump responded by saying the House is “trivializing impeachment.” “It’s a very sad thing for our country,” Trump said, “but it seems to be very good for me politically.”





Democrats are accusing the president of leveraging a White House meeting and congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine in exchange for launching an investigation into a son of Joe Biden, his domestic political rival.





Selling treatments to incurable diseases

In the past decade, health clinics have popped up across the United States promising cellular treatments for incurable diseases, like Parkinson’s disease and macular degeneration.





Reporting by Post reporters William Wan and Laurie McGinley has found that the therapies these clinics are offering are unproven, and many patients say the only thing affected is their finances.





One of these clinics — called the Lung Health Institute — looked like a medical operation on the outside. But former employees told Wan, “On the inside it’s run like a really sophisticated marketing company.”





The Lung Health Institute says it is offering a treatment to patients with few options. But as patient Sharon Baker said, “to lose that kind of money… I felt really stupid.”





Remembering Caroll Spinney

Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer who brought to life “Sesame Street’s” Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, died Sunday. Spinney was an original cast member on “Sesame Street,” which debuted in 1969 and is the longest-running children’s TV program in U.S. history.





Post reporter and host of the podcast “Retropod,” Michael Rosenwald , offers a remembrance of Spinney, who died hours before the show was awarded Kennedy Center Honors for achievement in the arts.





