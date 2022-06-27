She wanted an abortion. Now, she has twins.

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the story of new parents Brooke and Billy offers a preview of what life could look like for people facing a wave of abortion bans around the country.
After Brooke Alexander learned she was pregnant last August, she and then-boyfriend Billy High initially wanted an abortion. Just 18 and 17, the pair had been dating only a month. But Brooke and Billy live in Texas, where a state-wide abortion ban prohibited the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy. Brooke was too far along, and this past spring, she gave birth to twins.
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, ending the constitutional right to an abortion, it set off a cascade of abortion bans and restrictions. That means that more Americans are now facing the same conundrum as Brooke and Billy.
National political reporter Caroline Kitchener recently spent a week with Brooke and Billy to see how parenthood had upended their lives in ways they couldn’t have predicted. As we navigate a world without the protections of Roe, they give us a preview of what could be in store for other people who could be pushed into parenthood.
