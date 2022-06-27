Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
She wanted an abortion. Now, she has twins.
She wanted an abortion. Now, she has twins.

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the story of new parents Brooke and Billy offers a preview of what life could look like for people facing a wave of abortion bans around the country.

Monday, June 27, 2022
She wanted an abortion. Now, she has twins.
Loading...
She wanted an abortion. Now, she has twins.Brooke Alexander attends to her twin daughters while her then-boyfriend, Billy High, grabs a bite to eat. The couple had initially sought an abortion in Texas, but Brooke was too far along to qualify under the state’s abortion ban. (Marvi Lacar for The Washington Post)

After Brooke Alexander learned she was pregnant last August, she and then-boyfriend Billy High initially wanted an abortion. Just 18 and 17, the pair had been dating only a month. But Brooke and Billy live in Texas, where a state-wide abortion ban prohibited the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy. Brooke was too far along, and this past spring, she gave birth to twins. 


When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, ending the constitutional right to an abortion, it set off a cascade of abortion bans and restrictions. That means that more Americans are now facing the same conundrum as Brooke and Billy. 


National political reporter Caroline Kitchener recently spent a week with Brooke and Billy to see how parenthood had upended their lives in ways they couldn’t have predicted. As we navigate a world without the protections of Roe, they give us a preview of what could be in store for other people who could be pushed into parenthood. 

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

She wanted an abortion. Now, she has twins.
She wanted an abortion. Now, she has twins.

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the story of new parents Brooke and Billy offers a preview of what life could look like for people facing a wave of abortion bans around the country.

Monday, June 27, 2022
She wanted an abortion. Now, she has twins.
Loading...
She wanted an abortion. Now, she has twins.Brooke Alexander attends to her twin daughters while her then-boyfriend, Billy High, grabs a bite to eat. The couple had initially sought an abortion in Texas, but Brooke was too far along to qualify under the state’s abortion ban. (Marvi Lacar for The Washington Post)

After Brooke Alexander learned she was pregnant last August, she and then-boyfriend Billy High initially wanted an abortion. Just 18 and 17, the pair had been dating only a month. But Brooke and Billy live in Texas, where a state-wide abortion ban prohibited the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy. Brooke was too far along, and this past spring, she gave birth to twins. 


When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, ending the constitutional right to an abortion, it set off a cascade of abortion bans and restrictions. That means that more Americans are now facing the same conundrum as Brooke and Billy. 


National political reporter Caroline Kitchener recently spent a week with Brooke and Billy to see how parenthood had upended their lives in ways they couldn’t have predicted. As we navigate a world without the protections of Roe, they give us a preview of what could be in store for other people who could be pushed into parenthood. 

Previous Episode
The day Roe v. Wade fell

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the fundamental right to abortion established nearly 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade. Today, we take you from a clinic in Houston to protests and celebrations outside the court, and explain what this decision means.

Friday, June 24, 2022
The day Roe v. Wade fell
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel