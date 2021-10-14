Should defending Taiwan be a red line for the U.S.?

In recent days, record numbers of Chinese warplanes have flown into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, signifying a deteriorating relationship between Taiwan and China — and putting the United States in an awkward position.

Two Chinese fighter jets take off from an unspecified location to fly a patrol near Taiwan. (Jin Danhua/Xinhua via AP)

Last week, China flew nearly 150 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. Taiwan responded by scrambling to engage its fighter jets and missile systems.





Meanwhile, the United States is in an increasingly awkward spot. While the United States may technically recognize Beijing over Taipei, it is deepening its ties to the island, says foreign affairs columnist Ishaan Tharoor.





Today on the show: how the situation has escalated, and what it means for geopolitics.





