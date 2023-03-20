Should I be worried about all the bank failures?

People demonstrate against the purchase of Swiss bank Credit Suisse by UBS, in Zurich on Monday. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

Another week, another banking calamity.





On Sunday, Swiss banking giant UBS came to the rescue of its rival, Credit Suisse. It was the first near-collapse of a European bank on the heels of three regional bank implosions in the United States.





Economics reporter Abha Bhattarai helps us decipher all the bank failures over the past couple of weeks. And as the Federal Reserve meets this week, Abha explains how its interest rate hikes have contributed to the instability of the financial sector.