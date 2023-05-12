Should mommy bloggers pay their kids for content?
Family bloggers share their lives, and their kids’ lives, online. But what happens when those kids grow up? New legislation is aiming to make sure children are protected and compensated if their parents make money off sharing their childhoods.

Friday, May 12, 2023
University of Washington student Chris McCarty has been working with state lawmakers to establish protections for children who are used to build social media audiences. (Eli Lu for The Washington Post)

Mommy bloggers have been around for more than two decades.. They share everything online, from struggles with postpartum depression to the highs and lows of having  toddlers. These blogs have been helpful for parents, but when content is focused on their kids, it can feel like a violation for them.


Now, there’s legislation being put forth that might make it possible for children of family vloggers to get paid for their labor. Online culture columnist Taylor Lorenz talks with producer Jordan-Marie Smith about exactly how this might happen, and what to know about sharing any image of a kid on social media.

Family bloggers share their lives, and their kids’ lives, online. But what happens when those kids grow up? New legislation is aiming to make sure children are protected and compensated if their parents make money off sharing their childhoods.

Previous Episode
The Supreme Court’s potential conflict-of-interest problem

The potential conflicts of interest keep stacking up for the Supreme Court. Today we break down the recent reports about issues such as luxury vacations gifted to Clarence Thomas and the occupation of John Roberts’s wife.

Thursday, May 11, 2023
The Supreme Court’s potential conflict-of-interest problem
