Should mommy bloggers pay their kids for content?

University of Washington student Chris McCarty has been working with state lawmakers to establish protections for children who are used to build social media audiences. (Eli Lu for The Washington Post)

Mommy bloggers have been around for more than two decades.. They share everything online, from struggles with postpartum depression to the highs and lows of having toddlers. These blogs have been helpful for parents, but when content is focused on their kids, it can feel like a violation for them.





Now, there’s legislation being put forth that might make it possible for children of family vloggers to get paid for their labor. Online culture columnist Taylor Lorenz talks with producer Jordan-Marie Smith about exactly how this might happen, and what to know about sharing any image of a kid on social media.