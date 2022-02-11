Skating and SCOTUS

From left, Judges J. Michelle Childs in 2010; Leondra Kruger in 2014; and Ketanji Brown Jackson in 2019. (Charles Dharapak/AP; S. Todd Rogers/AP; Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

After Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced his plan to retire at the end of the Supreme Court’s current term, all eyes turned to President Biden, who now has the chance to bolster the court’s liberal minority and deliver on a major campaign promise: to nominate the first Black female justice.





On today’s Post Reports, White House reporter Seung Min Kim runs through the professional backgrounds and legal philosophies of three of the judges under consideration – Ketanji Brown Jackson, Leondra Kruger and J. Michelle Childs – and the challenges they could face if nominated.





And later in the episode, non-sports-reporters Phil Rucker and Robert Samuels join Maggie Penman to talk about … Olympic figure skating.