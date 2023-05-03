Small steps to live your best sustainable life
Small steps to live your best sustainable life

The Post’s climate coach, Michael Coren, answers listener questions about how to live more sustainably.

Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Small steps to live your best sustainable life
A full recycling bin at Green Lake Park in Seattle during a heat wave in June 2021. (Bloomberg News)

A lot of us question how much we can minimize our carbon footprint in our day-to-day lives. Should we go vegan? Recycle more? Or just never fly again? 


That’s where The Post’s climate coach, Michael Coren, comes to the rescue.


In today’s episode, he answers your questions about how to make smart decisions every day that will help the planet.


Read more: 


Why free street parking could be costing you hundreds more in rent.


These 4 free apps can help you identify every flower, plant and tree around you.


How an engagement bike changed one couple’s life.


You’re probably recycling wrong. This quiz will help you sort it out.


See how a quick-fix climate solution could also trigger war.

