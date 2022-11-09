Facebook
So, who won?
So, who won?

Democrats outperformed expectations in Tuesday’s midterms, but Republicans still look likely to take back the House. We talk to reporters covering Congress and the White House about what to make of the results we have so far, and what to look for next.

Wednesday, November 9, 2022
So, who won?
Supporters cheer in Pittsburgh as Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declares victory in the state's U.S. Senate race early Wednesday. (Joe Lamberti for The Washington Post)

Control of both chambers of Congress remained undecided Wednesday morning after Democrats showed surprising strength in key battleground races on Election Day. 


On “Post Reports,” we’re joined by White House reporter Tyler Pager and Liz Goodwin, who covers Congress for The Post. They talk about the key issues in this race including democracy and abortion access, which voters supported even in heavily Republican states.


In the Senate, races remained uncalled in Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. Democrat John Fetterman won the Senate race in Pennsylvania, defeating Republican Mehmet Oz, who conceded on Wednesday. That was a pickup for Democrats. Republicans prevailed in Ohio and North Carolina, fending off efforts to flip those seats. Democrats retained seats representing New Hampshire, Colorado and Washington state.

