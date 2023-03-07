Surviving on less than $6 a meal

Jaqueline Benitez, who depends on California’s SNAP benefits to help pay for food, shops for groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Feb. 13. (Allison Dinner/AP)

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, enables low-income families and seniors to put basic food on the table. This month, SNAP experienced dramatic cuts that have left many people struggling to figure out how to survive on less than $6 per meal.





That can mean cheaper, less-healthy options like canned and processed foods, which are high in sugar and are major drivers of chronic health conditions, reporter Laura Reiley tells “Post Reports.”





“It's a hunger that looks different than it used to in this country,” Reiley says.





So why the change? Amid heightened financial and food insecurity during the pandemic, a federal assistance program upped monthly SNAP benefits. Then that program came to a screeching halt last week, despite a continued rise in food prices. Many families and seniors are seeing their monthly food assistance drop by more than $100.





State-level efforts are also reducing the level of assistance. And yet, “the food that we routinely feed our families has gotten a lot more expensive,” Reiley continues. “The math that's been used to determine how much a meal costs has not kept up with inflation or how we eat.”







